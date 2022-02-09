Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

By Sam Sholli

This caller has branded the decision to play West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma in a Premier League match last night "disgraceful".

It comes after the West-Ham United defender was seen in a video kicking and slapping his pet.

The footage has shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation.

Fans booed the 27-year-old central defender during the Premier League match against Watford on Tuesday.

Asked on BT Sport whether the video of the defender influenced his decision to select the defender, West Ham United manager David Moyes has said: "No, because he's one of our better players.

"But it's certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that's a separate matter."

Essex Police is at present investigating the incident alongside the RSPCA.

Michelle in Brent branded David Moyes' decision to select the central defender for last night's match "disgraceful".

"I've lost all respect for David Moyes," she told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

Michelle later added: "I work for a very professional company.

"And if I behaved like that at my job, I'd lose my job straight away.

"And the fact that [David Moyes] played him on national TV for everyone to see, that sent out the wrong message."

