Caller slams 'disgraceful' decision to play Kurt Zouma in West Ham match

9 February 2022, 16:19 | Updated: 9 February 2022, 16:26

By Sam Sholli

This caller has branded the decision to play West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma in a Premier League match last night "disgraceful".

It comes after the West-Ham United defender was seen in a video kicking and slapping his pet.

The footage has shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation.

Fans booed the 27-year-old central defender during the Premier League match against Watford on Tuesday.

Asked on BT Sport whether the video of the defender influenced his decision to select the defender, West Ham United manager David Moyes has said: "No, because he's one of our better players.

"But it's certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that's a separate matter."

Essex Police is at present investigating the incident alongside the RSPCA.

Michelle in Brent branded David Moyes' decision to select the central defender for last night's match "disgraceful".

"I've lost all respect for David Moyes," she told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

Michelle later added: "I work for a very professional company.

"And if I behaved like that at my job, I'd lose my job straight away.

"And the fact that [David Moyes] played him on national TV for everyone to see, that sent out the wrong message."

READ MORE: Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Endometriosis affects men': Researcher who 'lost' career to condition warns it's 'really individual'

Researcher who lost chef career to endometriosis explains condition

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Mum forced to eat stock cubes in order to feed her children, charity boss tells LBC

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

'A factual report with no facts?!': SNP's Ian Blackford blasts Met's taming of Sue Gray findings

'The PM has been bailed out': Ian Blackford blasts Met after Sue Gray report request

Russia not 'dumb enough' to invade Ukraine - former British ambassador

Russia not 'dumb enough' to launch full-scale Ukraine invasion - ex-ambassador

Exclusive
Dr Konstancja Duff was strip-searched by the Met Police.

'Humiliated' lecturer tells LBC Met Police are 'pathetic' for 'degrading' strip-search

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

'I just think Boris Johnson should go': Yvette Cooper slams PM in scathing attack

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

No10 officers feared 'snooping' accusations if they acted on partygate, ex-top cop says

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

'They're all murderers': Caller's shocking Islamophobia experience

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad. Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty

Governance 'undermined' by No10 'survival' culture, Shad Chief Treasury Sec tells Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

Shelagh Fogarty's devastating takedown of Boris Johnson partygate denial

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain

Lambeth Public Health Director explains origin of spike in South Africa Covid strain
The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

LBC Reporter Charlotte Sullivan has shared her endometriosis story.

My endometriosis hell: We shouldn’t have to just 'get on with it'
Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code

Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women
Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his first wife Diane Stewart (left) six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, children's author Helen Bailey.

Author Helen Bailey's killer to die behind bars for murdering first wife 6 years earlier
Kurt Zouma, who played for West Ham on Tuesday evening, has had his cats taken off him by the RSPCA.

Kurt Zouma’s cats rescued by RSPCA and he’s fined ‘£250,000’ as police probe kicking video
The JET device, is the world's largest and most powerful magnetic fusion experiment

Fusion energy a 'huge step' closer after record-breaking UK experiment
The Met is reviewing its decision to not probe a No10 Christmas quiz

Met to reassess No10 Xmas quiz after photo of Boris near open bottle of bubbly emerges