Caller Heidi can't understand why the Ukraine minerals deal has taken the US so long

Caller Heidi can't understand why the Ukraine minerals deal has taken the US so long

By LBC

"I don't understand why Trump thinks Putin is his friend."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reacting to the Ukraine minerals deal, caller Heidi can’t understand why it’s taken the US so long to realise Putin was ‘never going to be talked out of it’.