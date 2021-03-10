Caller unable to visit mother with dementia in care home feels 'like she has already died'

10 March 2021, 16:27

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.
A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home. Picture: LBC/PA

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC that emotionally he feels as if "his mother has already died" after months without being able to visit her in a care home.

Brits are permitted to visit care homes, but every resident is allowed to nominate just one person to visit them indoors.

Meanwhile, visitors must be tested before seeing their loved ones and wear PPE whilst doing so.

Steve in Stratford told Shelagh Fogarty: "My situation is sadly that I won't be able to see my mum because obviously it's one nominated visitor per care home.

"So unfortunately I can't [visit her] because obviously it's my dad's right to see his wife. So I'm gutted about that."

He added: "But, overall, emotionally I feel like my mum has already died. I feel like she has already died because it has been a year.

"I did see her from a distance a couple of times in the summer, which was very hard if I'm honest.

"To be a few metres away from a loved one knowing you can't touch them and knowing that they're all confused as well [is hard]."

Steve added: "Everyone seems to think we can go in and see our loved ones now. We can't. It's not that simple. It's very restrictive."

