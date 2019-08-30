Callers Fight Over Nationwide Protests Against Boris Johnson As Activists Prepare For "Weekend Of Mayhem"

A caller who pledged to protest over the weekend and another who think they're wrong argued furiously over whether activists should carry out civil obedience.

Mick from Cambridge called LBC to say that he thought protests would lead to a "weekend of mayhem" and that an already-stretched police force shouldn't be using their time to monitor the demonstrations.

Jonathan in Manchester, who is planning to join the protesters this weekend, interrupted the caller to argue that he has a right to protest.

He said: "There's a really dangerous narrative that's starting there, that protest and civil disobedience is somehow underhanded and criminal almost.

"That's not us, that's not what the United Kingdom is, or certainly not what the United Kingdom should be. That's China territory, Russia territory, that's authoritarian state territory.

Mick replied by saying that he fears the worst for the protests turning into something more violent, saying: "I wouldn't be surprised if this turns into a weekend of absolute mayhem.

"I'm not denying that everybody's got a right to protest, but proper protest and peaceful protest. But when you're talking about civil disobedience and protest together, I just hope to God this doesn't kick off this weekend."

The callers ended on agreement that occupying parliament would be counter-productive, with Shelagh suggesting that MPs are the ones who should occupy the House of Commons during prorogation.

It follows the announcement by campaign group Another Europe Possible of nationwide protests against Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks starting next month, which critics are calling undemocratic.