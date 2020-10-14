'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

14 October 2020, 18:34

By Sam Sholli

A shielding cancer patient has opened up to LBC about the harrowing story of his isolation during the Covid crisis.

Graham from Manchester told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty of how he has been taking medical advice to "keep away from everybody" during the pandemic.

"I just wonder if people can understand how isolated it is when the only person you speak to for seven months face-to-face is the person who delivers your vegetables and the rest of your food," he said.

When asked by Shelagh if, during the crisis, he could meet friends in his garden, Graham replied: "I don't have a garden. I live in an apartment."

Shelagh then asked Graham if he could meet friends in a park, to which he responded: "Nope, I wasn't allowed out to do that. I was told by my oncologist that my immune system was so compromised [that] I should keep away from everybody."

He added: "Today was my first day out. I went to my GP for my blood pressure and cholesterol test and the next time I'm allowed out is to see my oncologist in about 10 days time to find out if the chemotherapy worked.

"And that's it. I'm sorry, after that I'm going out every day. I've had enough. This isn't a life, it's an existence.

"I'm not on my own. There are hundreds of thousands of people just like me."

Graham even went as far as to say that the isolation he suffered was so severe that going outside to have chemotherapy "was like a holiday".

He explained: "It's strange but going and having chemotherapy was a break. It was like a holiday. I actually got to talk to people who actually told me that I was precious to them."

