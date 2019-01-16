Chuka Umunna Defends People’s Vote Bid: “It’s Not My Job To Facilitate Brexit”
16 January 2019, 15:45
A Labour MP has defended his bid for a second referendum, telling LBC: “It’s not my job to facilitate Brexit”.
Chuka Umunna admitted “I would like Brexit not to happen” as he called for a so-called People’s Vote to break the parliamentary deadlock.
He spoke as MPs debated Jeremy Corbyn’s no-confidence motion in the government.
There’s growing pressure for the Labour leader to back a second referendum if, as expected, his attempt at an early election fails.
Mr Umunna previously voted to trigger Article 50, but doesn't want Brexit to go ahead.
“I don’t want to facilitate Brexit, I make no bones about it,” the MP for Streatham told Shelagh Fogarty.
“I would like Brexit not to happen but I do understand it can only be the case at the instigation of the people.”
Shelagh replied: “Isn’t it your job then to facilitate Brexit?”
“No,” Mr Umunna responded. “I don’t think it is my job to facilitate Brexit.
“I represent a borough which voted 80% Remain three years ago and that really hasn’t really changed at all.
“So no it is not my job to facilitate this Conservative Brexit.”