Shelagh Fogarty Battles Caller Who Wants David Lammy To Resign Over "Nazi" Row

Shelagh Fogary found herself in a heated row with a caller who said that David Lammy should resign over his comments comparing some Tory Brexiteers and Nazis.

The Labour MP was forced to defend his comparison over the weekend after he hit out at members of the Conservative European Research Group.

Speaking on the BBC on Sunday, Mr Lammy said that his previous comparison between Brexiteers and Nazis or proponents of South African apartheid was “not strong enough”, and suggested that the Brexit debate had allowed proponents of the far right views to flourish.

Caller Ambrosine said that David Lammy should resign over the comments.

She talked about a "normalisation" of terms such as "Hitler" and "Nazis" as "extremely dangerous" and said that Mr Lammy needed to "control" his language.

Shelagh and the caller found common ground as they both agreed certain communication needed to be moderated.

Nevertheless, Shelagh said that on this occasion she thought that David Lammy "[had] more than a point".

Picture: LBC & PA

Shelagh listed off some of the "shocking" things she had seen in politics as of late.

"Tweeting the AfD and then saying it was just 'of interest'...dining with a group that wants black people deported" she said, referring to Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Ambrosine jumped in: "David Lammy is still a member of the Labour party, [under] the most anti-semitic leader of the Labour party...[Lammy] should have resigned, if he was really, truly and truly part of a movement against anti-semitism and hate crime".

Shelagh asked: "Why is resignation the only answer?"

Ambrosine replied: "He needs to put his money where his mouth is...he's actually working under an anti-semitic leader".