Corbyn’s Values Are “Not Right For Britain”, Independent Group’s Chris Leslie Says

Many Labour MPs privately believe Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to become Prime Minister, one MP who quit the party has told LBC.

Chris Leslie was one of seven MPs who resigned the Labour Party whip on Monday over the leadership’s handling of Brexit and anti-Semitism.

He told Shelagh Fogarty Mr Corbyn’s values are “not right for Britain”.

Luciana Berger, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey, Angela Smith, Chuka Umunna, Gavin Shuker and Mr Leslie announced their decision at a press conference.

The group will now all sit under an alliance called the Independent Group.

Chris Leslie said Jeremy Corbyn's values are "not right for Britain". Picture: LBC/PA

Mr Leslie said: “It hasn’t been the easiest of decisions.

“I have been in the Labour Party for three decades now.

“After that period of time, you know you have to make a very difficult decision when your party is not the party you joined.”

He added: “I think in their heart of hearts, privately, a lot of Labour MPs know if they’re honest about it that Jeremy Corbyn shouldn’t be allowed to take the office of Prime Minister.

“His values are not right for Britain.”