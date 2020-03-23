Coronavirus: Catholic Archbishop thinks Brits will "deepen sense of belonging" in coming months

A Catholic Archbishop told Shelagh Fogarty that the Covid-19 crisis will lead people on a moral and spiritual discovery.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster and head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales was on hand to share the importance of faith and spirituality during the coronavirus crisis.

Archbishop Nichols told Shelagh that during these times, the British public will find "other ways of relating to and sustaining each other" because of social distancing recommendations.

Shelagh asked the religious leader what does he say to those not adhering to social distancing regulations, and he pulled no punches when responding.

"It is selfish not to follow advice" Mr. Nichols said. He criticised people's feeling that they can override the recommendations of industry leading health professionals.

"Anyone that thinks they know better, think again."

Archbishop Nichols told Shelagh there would be a discovery of spirit and morals in many during this crisis. Picture: PA

When asked by Shelagh what the public need to adopt in the coming months, Archbishop Nichols stated that "we need inner strength" in spite of these dark times.

He said that the UK should operate in future "on a wing or reason and a wing of faith", meaning that they should take the scientific advice as primary information, but also to have faith and belief that you will make it through, and you will learn a lot about yourself and others during this time.

What he believes will happen is that the population in the coming weeks and months in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will deepen their sense of self and belonging and will come out of this crisis stronger as a collective.