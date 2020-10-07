'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew

7 October 2020, 18:24

By Sam Sholli

A frustrated musician has told LBC "nobody" is helping after his industry was forced to close and the 10pm curfew is only making things worse.

The 10pm curfew was introduced last month by Boris Johnson, just over a couple of months after pubs and restaurants began to reopen as the government sought to relax national lockdown rules.

Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about how the rule had impacted his life as a musician, Tariq from Kilburn said: "There are shows in the country that musicians like myself rely on, like regular work which is every weekend. Now it's being cut off to zero.

"We have no other income and nobody is helping anybody."

The 10pm curfew is also ineffective and has "made things worse", according to the caller.

Tariq said: "This 10 o'clock rule has made things worse. It has put pressure on people to do things earlier. It has got places confused."

He added: "If people want to get drunk now, they're going to get drunk two hours earlier. It has not changed anything.

"I would have preferred a proper lockdown for two weeks for our Government to try to get their heads in a straight line basically."

When asked by Shelagh what a two-week lockdown would really achieve, Tariq explained: "For one, at least [the Government] can get their heads down to try to get the numbers correct because I think all their calculations are wrong.

"How can they calculate how many people are affected or not affected if they're not testing anybody or they're not getting a proper track and trace going?

Listen to the full exchange in the video at the top of this page

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK handling of coronavirus

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK's handling of coronavirus
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Would you challenge someone not wearing the mask properly?

'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions
Callers CLASH over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

'What do you expect him to do?': Callers clash over Boris Johnson's performance as PM

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Students at Lancaster University were offered a food delivery service

Self-isolating Lancaster University students offered 'overpriced' meal deliveries at £17.95 per day
An official at Crownhill Crematorium told the brothers they could not move their socially-distanced chairs

Council apologises after blocking sons from hugging mum at dad's funeral
Nicola Sturgeon spoke in Holyrood

Scotland faces new restrictions in a bid to curb Covid-19 cases
Emmanuelle Charpentier, left, and Jennifer Doudna right

Two women jointly win Nobel Prize for chemistry for first time ever
Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of 'backtracking' on the rule of six

PM accuses Starmer of 'backtracking' over rule of six after he supported it on LBC
Scientists are particularly concerned about the Arctic Sea

September 'world's hottest on record', scientists say