Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

2 November 2020, 17:09

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty challenged a Conservative MP who in a matter of weeks changed his position on whether or not the Government should introduce a second national lockdown in England.

Shelagh's exchange with Tory MP Ben Everitt comes on the same day Boris Johnson has addressed MPs to formally outline his plans for a second lockdown.

Speaking to the MP for Milton Keynes North, Shelagh said: "A few weeks ago when the tier system started to really kick in in various parts of the UK, you and I had a conversation and I asked you whether you were in favour of a national lockdown. You said no.

She then asked: "What's been the journey that you've been on that suddenly it's a yes?"

Mr Everitt replied: "It's the data. It's all about that data. I didn't want to be here and I don't think anybody wanted to be here.

"As you pointed out to me last week, in the North-West it was widespread. Now it's clearly a national problem..."

Speaking more broadly about his and the Government's current support for a second national lockdown in England, Mr Everitt said: "It's with a heavy heart that we've got here but here we are.

"Unfortunately, we did everything we can to avoid a national lockdown. But the data is now pointing in a very scary direction and this is the only option that we have left."

He also said: "We are using emergency powers and this is not the kind of thing that anybody goes into Government to do to the country, not least anybody elected as a Conservative."

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

The bereaved caller told LBC she did not understand the rules

'Am I wrong going to my brother's funeral?' Bereaved caller tells of rules confusion
'Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance over EHRC statement'

'Jeremy Corbyn was warned in advance over EHRC statement'

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC

Students were bombarded with online hate over Covid spike, caller tells LBC
'You can't win on stop-and-search', Afro-Caribbean ex-police officer tells LBC

'You can't win on stop-and-search', Afro-Caribbean ex-police officer tells LBC
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister
Caller saw 'thousands of selfish Londoners without masks' in public space

Caller saw 'thousands of selfish Londoners without masks' in public space

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gyms have introduced extensive Covid safety protocols - only to be shut down again

Gyms and sport stars demand PM U-turn on 'devastating' lockdown closures
No 10 hopes to bring back the tiered system after December 2

Government plans to return to covid Tier system after December 2, PM says
Welsh police conduct 'firebreak' patrols of motorists

New rules announced for when Wales 'firebreak' ends

Sir Keir Starmer spoke with business leaders

Sir Keir Starmer accuses No10 of 'catalogue of mistakes' that cost lives and livelihoods
The new rules are the strictest since the spring lockdown

England lockdown: What you can and can't do under month-long rules
Ministers have suggested the lockdown could be extended beyond Christmas

Fears raised that four-week national lockdown could go beyond December 2