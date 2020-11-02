Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP on lockdown U-turn

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty challenged a Conservative MP who in a matter of weeks changed his position on whether or not the Government should introduce a second national lockdown in England.

Shelagh's exchange with Tory MP Ben Everitt comes on the same day Boris Johnson has addressed MPs to formally outline his plans for a second lockdown.

Speaking to the MP for Milton Keynes North, Shelagh said: "A few weeks ago when the tier system started to really kick in in various parts of the UK, you and I had a conversation and I asked you whether you were in favour of a national lockdown. You said no.

She then asked: "What's been the journey that you've been on that suddenly it's a yes?"

Mr Everitt replied: "It's the data. It's all about that data. I didn't want to be here and I don't think anybody wanted to be here.

"As you pointed out to me last week, in the North-West it was widespread. Now it's clearly a national problem..."

Speaking more broadly about his and the Government's current support for a second national lockdown in England, Mr Everitt said: "It's with a heavy heart that we've got here but here we are.

"Unfortunately, we did everything we can to avoid a national lockdown. But the data is now pointing in a very scary direction and this is the only option that we have left."

He also said: "We are using emergency powers and this is not the kind of thing that anybody goes into Government to do to the country, not least anybody elected as a Conservative."