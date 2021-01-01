Expert explains strategy behind second Covid jab cancellations

1 January 2021, 15:10

By Seán Hickey

Following the cancellation of thousands of second doses of the covid vaccine, this expert explains why the decision was made.

Professor Anthony Harnden is the Deputy Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

He broke down for Shelagh Fogarty the reasons for which the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has announced a delay for those waiting for their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

She asked the GP: "You are vaccinating patients today with the Pfizer vaccine in your practice, what are you saying to those with questions about it?"

"It's clear when we look to the data...that one vaccine of the Pfizer gives you 90% protection and that the second vaccine probably is most important for longer term immunity."

Read More: Covid-19 vaccine shortage 'reality' can't be 'wished away', Chris Whitty warns

The deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation explained that the change in vaccine strategy was to ensure more people are protected
The deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation explained that the change in vaccine strategy was to ensure more people are protected. Picture: PA

Read More: Chris Whitty's vaccine delay 'is unwise - and not the first unwise judgement'

Professor Harnden explained that because of the efficacy of the first jab, the decision was made to inoculate as many people as possible with one vaccine and administer the second when there is a greater stock of vaccine.

"In the short term the Pfizer vaccine one dose is very very safe," he insisted, adding that "it's quite clear that this vaccine gives 90% protection after one dose."

Shelagh wondered if "there a tension now that needs clearing up" to prevent the public worrying about shortages, and to reassure those that have had their second appointment cancelled.

Professor Harnden pointed out that "there are a number of vaccines which were initially licensed for two or three doses" such as the HPV vaccine, until it became clear "that one dose offers a huge amount of protection."

"The way to maximise our prevention of hospitalisations and deaths was to go for this one-dose strategy."

Shelagh insisted that Professor Harnden's explanation "really needs to be explained on a bigger platform" in order to quell any public concern.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

A patient arrives at Southend University hospital in Essex after hospitals in the county declared a major incident

Intensive care doctor: why carry on treating Covid patients if people won't wear masks?
'We were heroes a couple of months back. That didn't last long,' says HGV driver

'We were heroes a couple of months back but that didn't last long,' says HGV driver
Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'

Tory MP: Facilities to help lorry drivers at Manston Airport are 'slightly sketchy'
Jeremy Hunt: Whitty and Vallance need to make call on Christmas household mixing

Jeremy Hunt: Chief scientists need to make call on Christmas relaxation
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery debate with caller who claims "lockdown doesn't work"
Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas Covid rules

Top medical journalist explains why PM must scrap Christmas Covid rules

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospitals are risking becoming overwhelmed by the sheer number of new coronavirus cases

UK records over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth consecutive day
There are warnings a shortage could slow down the number of people being vaccinated as the world works to manufacture the vaccines.

Covid-19 vaccine shortage 'reality' can't be 'wished away', Chris Whitty warns
The former Brexit secretary said there should be more resources applied to the vaccine roll-out to make the process faster

David Davis: Chris Whitty's vaccine delay 'is unwise - and not the first unwise judgement'
Amanda Henry lost her father, Robert, during the spring peak of the pandemic

What I want to say about the person I lost: LBC callers' moving Covid tributes
London would usually celebrate the new year with fireworks - but this time was cancelled

Hundreds of incidents reported as police break up NYE parties defying COVID rules
he The zero rate VAT on period products starts today

Tax on women's sanitary products abolished