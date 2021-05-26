Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment a caller, who lost his mother-in-law during the pandemic, broke down in tears and demanded "justice and the truth" about the Government's handling of Covid-19.

The call to LBC from Sohail in Windsor came as Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings was facing MPs' questions about the Government's response to Covid-19.

The Prime Minister's former aide, who had a front seat in discussions about lockdown decisions, gave his account to a joint meeting of both the Science and Technology Select Committee and the Health and Social Care Select Committee.

His allegations included the assertion that the Government "failed" in its Covid response, and admitted that "lots of key people were skiing" instead of assembling a plan.

Sohail told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I am not a person [who] suffers [from] anxiety or anger [and who is] emotional.

"But this has just taken the stuffing out of our family...She was a well-loved mother of five.

"And her children grieved, her grandchildren grieved [and] her husband grieved. He's never going to be the same."

Speaking of Covid-19 more broadly, he added: "People didn't take it seriously and it's evident that Boris [Johnson] didn't take it seriously...We want justice and the truth to come out."

Dominic Cummings also claimed:

Senior politicians and officials fell “disastrously short” of what was required of them when the pandemic broke out last year.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock's claims that the UK was prepared for the pandemic were "basically completely hollow".

Boris Johnson regarded Covid as a “scare story” and “the new swine flu” in February.

The PM wanted Chris Whitty to inject him with the virus live on TV to reassure people it was nothing to worry about.

He sent a text message to Mr Johnson on March 12 saying “we’ve got big problems” and urging him to start imposing restrictions. However, Mr Cummings also said he left these interventions “far too late".

