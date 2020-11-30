'Even though livelihoods are at risk we need stricter lockdown rules,' caller tells LBC

30 November 2020, 14:16

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller says when furlough ends he thinks he will be out of a job, but he is still calling for stricter lockdown restrictions.

Chris from Croydon called LBC's Shelagh Fogarty to say he thinks when the lockdown is over he doesn't think he'll have a career when furlough ends.

But, the caller said he thought there should to be stricter lockdown rules.

Reacting to a point made by a previous caller that the nation could open back up to "carry on as normal" providing everyone ensured they were Covid-safe, the caller said he did not think this was possible.

He told Shelagh that you can only "mitigate against the risk to a certain extent" but that the idea you can be totally safe is "not really a reality."

He told LBC he thought if the country opened up again like after the initial lockdown then this would lead to another rise in infection rates.

Revealing to LBC he believed the nation needed "slightly tougher restrictions" even though there was a "vaccine on the horizon."

Chris told LBC his personal circumstances, opening up about his future which he said looks uncertain at the moment.

"I do appreciate that people's livelihoods are suffering, but at the end of the day it's a public health emergency," the caller said.

The conversation comes ahead of a change in lockdown restrictions this week which will see areas of England enter different tiers.

It comes after new figures suggested coronavirus infections fell by almost a third in England during the second national lockdown.

There was a 30% drop in cases across the country over almost a fortnight this month, the latest interim findings from Imperial College London's React study showed.

Regionally, the research suggests infections fell by more than half in the North West and North East, and were also down in Yorkshire and the Humber. But prevalence remained high in the East Midlands and West Midlands.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the programme at Imperial, said the findings suggest the tiers before the beginning of November, followed by the lockdown, had helped bring cases down.

