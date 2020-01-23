Dad takes action after young son's schoolmates wield 8 inch knives

This dad told Shelagh Fogarty a terrifying story about 11 year old boys at his son's school which led him to take action for fear of his son's life.

Tom from Bromley found a video of two 11 year olds in his son's year wielding eight inch knives which was sent to a WhatsApp group with 32 members.

His wife also found messages on their son's iPad which said someone at his school was going to be murdered, leading to them pulling their son out of the school.

The parents informed the school but Tom told Shelagh that he's entirely dissatisfied with school's response and instead urges schools to have better training for knife crime prevention.

