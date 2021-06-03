Decision not to add more green list countries is 'political', travel expert says

By EJ Ward

Travel consultant Paul Charles tells LBC he thinks the decision not to add any green countries to the travel list is 'a political one' to 'protect reopening with the Government's roadmap from June 21st.'

The travel consultancy CEO branded the move a 'blow' for those hoping to go abroad this summer - as Portugal's been removed from the government's green travel list.

Read more: Portugal moved to amber travel list forcing tourists to quarantine on return

No other countries are being added either - so there are no major destinations from which quarantine-free travel is allowed.

Mr Charles told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty he thought the decision not to add any green countries to the safe travel list was a "political one."

When Shelagh asked why this may be the case the travel expert said he suspected this was being done to protect the planned June 21 reopening as set out in the Government's roadmap.

The news comes after Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told LBC the vaccine programme should remove the need for what he called "crazy" PCR tests on tourists, and that vaccinated people should be allowed to travel more freely.

People returning to the UK from amber list countries must self-isolate at home for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions.

Meanwhile Afghanistan, Sudan and Egypt will be added to the red list, the Financial Times reported.

That means people arriving in the UK from those nations will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights.

The Department for Transport refused to comment on the reports, but an official announcement is expected to be made later on Thursday.

Many holidaymakers in Portugal face a scramble for flights home before the move is introduced, which is expected to be on Tuesday.