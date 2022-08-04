'Disgusted' caller blasts 'idiotic' Govt for inaction over 'obscene' energy price hike

4 August 2022, 17:04

By Fiona Jones

This furious caller denigrated the "stupid bunch of idiots" in Westminster for their inaction over "obscene" energy price hikes.

It comes as Brits, who are already tackling soaring energy bills, will face price hikes four times a year - up from just twice.

The energy watchdog Ofgem, which updates the price cap, said it will now be updated quarterly instead of every six months.

It claimed the change will help with stability in the energy market and reduce the risk of more suppliers going bust, which would lead to higher costs for customers.

Caller Jim, while being comfortable enough to pay rising bills himself, branded Ofgem "immoral": "The way in which they set the price is based on the current [market] price for the fuel concerned, whereas in reality all the large companies hedged their bets by buying...[it] years ago.

"The price they paid was much lower which is why they're making a fortune."

Read more: Britain is heading for long recession, Bank of England warns as it imposes biggest interest rate rise in 27 years

He accused them of profiteering: "They're declaring record profits at the same time as every citizen in this country is being made a porter by having to pay their fuel bills.

"I'd like the Government in that case to tell Ofgem to use the correct price and the average of the prices the large companies have paid for their fuel and not the current price."

Jim maintained that the high expense for fuel now would be "spread out" and easier to pay over time, even if large companies lowered their prices for now.

Jim continued: "What we wouldn't have is a situation where the big companies are making obscene profits while people are trying to choose between turning the gas on and eating. That's disgusting!"

Shelagh asked what's stopping the Government from intervening, to which the caller replied: "I think you'll have to ask the electorate that voted in this stupid bunch of idiots."

The energy watchdog Ofgem, which updates the price cap, said it will now be updated quarterly instead of every six months.

The watchdog’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people.

"As a result of Russia's actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably."

The watchdog’s chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people.

"As a result of Russia's actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

"The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now.

"Today's changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

"We will keep working closely with the Government, consumer groups and with energy companies on what further support can be provided to help with these higher prices."

It follows warnings that the cap on bills could rise to £3,850 between January and April next year.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'You're ovaryacting': Caller who miscarried shares 'hurtful' treatment by medics and family

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable, as crime rates soar

'Officers have largely given up policing public spaces', says ex-constable

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

Welder fears that extreme heatwave will kill his colleagues

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'Tories are obsessed with which toilet people use - constituents aren't'

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says

Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

Shelagh Fogarty blasts proposal to tax the childless - 'A tax on your womb!'

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'What needs to change?': LBC's Shelagh Fogarty opens up about stalking ordeal in new podcast

'Good officers get excommunicated': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

'Good officers get excommunicated for raising issues': Dawn Butler on 'broken' Met Police

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'It's a shambles': Diane Abbott criticises UK deportation flight to Jamaica

'I don't buy into the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-Levels'

'I don't buy the argument this year's results reflect a dumbing down of A-levels'

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media outlets report from Afghanistan

Lisa Nandy: We owe a duty to people who helped UK media report from Afghanistan

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

'It's a no brainer': Mother wants her 12-year-old to have Covid jab

Caller 'annoyed' by Govt pushing for 'old normal' office working

Caller 'annoyed' by Rishi Sunak 'pushing for old normal working'

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

Miscarriages stigmatised by 12-week pregnancy secrecy, says charity chief

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian jail over drug charges

US basketballer Brittney Griner jailed for nine years in Russia over drug charges

Archie Battersbee’s mum warns parents against 'online challenges'

Archie Battersbee’s mum begs parents to use her son as a warning against 'online challenges'
Donald Burgess, 93, died after being tasered by police in a care home.

One-legged dementia-sufferer died in care home after police hit him with baton and stunned him with Taser
Jamie Crosbie (left) stabbed Dean Allsop 17 times

'Murder is not always bad': Astonishing moment police confront man who stabbed neighbour 17 times
A baby has been seen drinking clear liquid from a vodka glass

Man and woman arrrested for child cruelty as video emerges of 'baby getting a vodka shot'

Lilia Valutyte died from a stab wound to the chest

Lilia Valutyte, 9, died from a stab wound to the chest, inquest hears