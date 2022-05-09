Exclusive

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

This LBC caller told listeners that she can only afford to eat one meal per week as she falls through the cracks of the benefits system. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

This disabled caller left LBC listeners distraught after she revealed she can only afford to have one small meal per week as the cost of living crisis bites for millions of Brits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A food poverty charity released a damning report this week detailing the extent of the UK's rising crisis of food insecurity.

The Food Foundation revealed there has been a 57% rise in Brits struggling to buy food in the last three months.

Read more: Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'

The organisation stated that society is failing "in a fundamental way" as it revealed that around 2 million people are going entire days without eating to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Widowed "Julie" in Guildford phoned Shelagh Fogarty to tell her of her horrifying situation.

She explained that because she is "severely disabled", she has been waiting for additional benefit payments to help her out amid the cost of living crisis.

Read more: James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

The caller went on to state that she is still waiting to get these additional payments, despite having sent all her details in January.

"I only eat one day a week, on a Sunday", she said.

Julie clarified that because she takes "strong medication" for her disability, she eats meagrely during the week – having a yoghurt to line her stomach before her medication.

She went further to detail her daily diet: "At night I just have a few grains until Sunday, when I have enough money."

Julie told Shelagh what she ate as her biggest meal of the week.

"On Sunday I had a jacket potato and a bit of lettuce and a bit of cucumber, I have to make it last me [otherwise] it goes a bit funny...I keep it in a box to stop it going brown, and a bit of tomato."

Shelagh couldn't believe her ears, asking the caller if she has even fish or meat or cheese at any point during the week. She told her she didn't.

"We are absolutely going to ensure you get help", Shelagh said, telling the caller that she needs to accept the help she will get after her call.

Taking aim at the government, Julie told Shelagh that the government's lack of action on the cost of living crisis is "inhumane."

"You're going to get some help as a result of this phone call, I promise you", Shelagh assured the caller.