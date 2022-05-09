Exclusive

Distraught LBC caller breaks down after revealing she eats just one meal a week

9 May 2022, 14:37 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 14:54

This LBC caller told listeners that she can only afford to eat one meal per week as she falls through the cracks of the benefits system
This LBC caller told listeners that she can only afford to eat one meal per week as she falls through the cracks of the benefits system. Picture: Alamy

By Seán Hickey

This disabled caller left LBC listeners distraught after she revealed she can only afford to have one small meal per week as the cost of living crisis bites for millions of Brits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A food poverty charity released a damning report this week detailing the extent of the UK's rising crisis of food insecurity.

The Food Foundation revealed there has been a 57% rise in Brits struggling to buy food in the last three months.

Read more: Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'

The organisation stated that society is failing "in a fundamental way" as it revealed that around 2 million people are going entire days without eating to save money amid the cost of living crisis.

Widowed "Julie" in Guildford phoned Shelagh Fogarty to tell her of her horrifying situation.

She explained that because she is "severely disabled", she has been waiting for additional benefit payments to help her out amid the cost of living crisis.

Read more: James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

The caller went on to state that she is still waiting to get these additional payments, despite having sent all her details in January.

"I only eat one day a week, on a Sunday", she said.

Julie clarified that because she takes "strong medication" for her disability, she eats meagrely during the week – having a yoghurt to line her stomach before her medication.

She went further to detail her daily diet: "At night I just have a few grains until Sunday, when I have enough money."

Julie told Shelagh what she ate as her biggest meal of the week.

"On Sunday I had a jacket potato and a bit of lettuce and a bit of cucumber, I have to make it last me [otherwise] it goes a bit funny...I keep it in a box to stop it going brown, and a bit of tomato."

Shelagh couldn't believe her ears, asking the caller if she has even fish or meat or cheese at any point during the week. She told her she didn't.

"We are absolutely going to ensure you get help", Shelagh said, telling the caller that she needs to accept the help she will get after her call.

Taking aim at the government, Julie told Shelagh that the government's lack of action on the cost of living crisis is "inhumane."

"You're going to get some help as a result of this phone call, I promise you", Shelagh assured the caller.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

'Toe-curling' account of coercive control LBC listeners brand 'heartbreaking'

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Andy Burnham: 'The country is ready' for 'full nationalisation' of railways

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost-of-living crisis

Pensioners 'in tears' in reduced aisles amid cost of living crisis, supermarket worker reveals
Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

Boris Johnson's Kyiv visit was 'important', says Shelagh Fogarty

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars

Shelagh Fogarty's powerful response to 'anti-Semitic abuse' in London
Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief

Vaccine passports will provide 'conflict', says bar chain chief
'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor

'Two-thirds of us will be jobless after saving lives on Covid frontline,' says training doctor
Charlene White talks to LBC about 'understanding privilege'

George Floyd documentary host opens up to LBC about 'understanding privilege'
Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM

Covid inquiry: Bereaved granddaughter has this powerful message for PM

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Staff at the Treasury will have their security passes monitored for attendance

Civil servant's security passes to be tracked in Whitehall to stop staff working from home
Ben Wallace believes Ukraine can win

Ukraine can beat Russian army and even 'break' it, defence secretary insists
Thousands of Somerset residents have been left unable to find an NHS dentist after 2,000 in England quit in 12 months.

Crisis as 2,000 dentists quit and one county branded Britain's 'dental desert'
Photos show long queues at some of the UK's airports

'Shambles' at the airports: Passengers face flight chaos with queues stretching outside
A charity has found over seven million families are struggling to afford food

Over 2m people go whole days without eating as charity slams 'failing society'
Andy Haldane had grim predictions for the economy

Inflation could reach 10% and last until 2024, ex-Bank of England chief economist warns