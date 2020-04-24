Disinfectant rant proves Donald Trump is "dangerous and incompetent"

By Seán Hickey

President Trump is scaring medical experts into silence when he spreads rumours about the cause and cure of Covid-19, according to this analyst.

Jared Yates Sexton is a political analyst and author of American Rule: How A Nation Conquered The World But Failed Its People. He joined Shelagh Fogarty following revelations from Washington this morning from the president that turned heads around the world.

Donald Trump's suggestions that injecting disinfectant and light into coronavirus victims should be researched as a cure to the disease took over conversation today and Shelagh questioned the reaction of one of Mr Trump's senior medical advisors, which Mr Yates Sexton described as "sheer horror".

The political analyst noted that the medical advisor kept quiet during Trump's ramblings because she knows if "if she does anything in public she'll be removed".

Shelagh was shocked by the statement, wondering "is that what happens if you say 'boo' to Donald Trump?" Mr Yates Sexton insisted it to be the case, adding that the USA has "a man baby as President".

"All experts have to walk a fine line with this person who has already gotten people killed and will get more people killed before this is all over" he said, referencing other unfounded recommendations Trump has made during the coronavirus crisis.

Shelagh suggested that a way US medical experts could show they disagree with the statements Donald Trump makes, in that they leave the room to prove that "this is madness".

Mr Yates Sexton added that US politicians and the wider advisors to Trump are "terribly afraid to admit that he's dangerous and incompetent" for fear of being discredited and losing their jobs.

Shelagh wanted to know the reaction in America and how people are feeling about their coronavirus response.

"We're bereft of leadership at the time where we need it most" the political analyst stated, adding that "it's a time of real dread and fear" as America is one of the worst hit countries by Covid-19.

Commenting both on the medical crisis and crisis of leadership many Americans are feeling, Mr Yates Sexton claimed that it "just keeps getting worse day by day".

