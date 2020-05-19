"He's just a car crash waiting to happen" - Donald Trump and hydroxychloroquine

By Seán Hickey

As the world remains baffled by the latest claims of the leader of the free world, LBC's Washington correspondent briefed listeners on the latest developments.

Simon Marks joined Shelagh Fogarty to share "a truly astonishing announcement" from the President of the United States that he is using hydroxychloroquine "as a preventative for Covid."

LBC's Washington correspondent was quick to insist that there is currently "no evidence or study proving it works" and even the US department monitoring the safety of food and drugs "told the public not to take it unless in part of a controlled study,"

Simon told Shelagh that "news organisations have been at pains to tell the public that you shouldn't take hydroxychloroquine" and such has been the policy at LBC too, that taking hydroxychloroquine is a serious risk to your health and could result death in a worst case scenario.

He went on to state that opposition to President Trump have been quiet during this time as they, as Simon hinted, are just as blown away by the revelations as the public are.

Shelagh thanked Simon and took a minute to ponder the news. "I wonder if he'll just end himself" she thought, feeling as though Donald Trump is doing himself no favours in gaining support for reelection.

"In terms of his presidency I wonder if he's just a car crash waiting to happen all on his own" she joked, only half joking.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify