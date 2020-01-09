Elizabeth from Windsor hits out at Harry and Meghan

Imagine Shelagh's surprise when she was talking about Harry and Meghan... then Elizabeth from Windsor called in.

Elizabeth from Windsor called their behaviour "gross" and critiqued their choice to give significant announcements on important days for Prince William and Kate; Kate's birthday being today and the Sussexes releasing the first picture of their son Archie on the day of William's Earthshot Environment Prize announcement.

Elizabeth says what "really concerns" her about them is that the Queen is the constitutional head of the nation and "there seems to be a complete lack of appreciation by this couple. You're not dealing with Hollywood."

She implied that Meghan Markle in diva-like and said Meghan is acting like she's the "only woman in the world to have had a baby."