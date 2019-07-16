Extinction Rebellion Protester Quit Apprenticeship To Be Full-Time Demonstrator

This Extinction Rebellion protester gave up a full-time apprenticeship to save the planet, and his father could not be happier.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty Callum Fishwick said he has given up his apprenticeship so that he could become a full time climate change protester.

He said he felt he "didn't have any time to waste" adding that he "put everything on hold," even though he felt there "weren't any solutions."

When Shelgah asked why he was so certain the collapse of society was imminent, Callum said it was due to the loss of "Artic ice" and the "impact that's going to have on the jetstream."

He said mankind needs to adapt now, "before it's too late."

Shelagh asked the protester how he manages to live and the answer was that he was "living in a community" of fellow environmentalists, which works on a "donation basis."

Callum's father Jonathan was in the studio, he told LBC that he was "delighted" with his son's actions.

Jonathan said: "Getting a job is, actually, just continuing business as usual" he added that society needed radical change.