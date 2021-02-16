'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

16 February 2021, 18:30

Female-led industries have been overlooked during the Covid crisis, a journalist has told LBC.
By Sam Sholli

Olivia Utley, who is the Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph, made the comment to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty while discussing the state of the wedding industry.

At present, the Government is coming under intense pressure to incorporate the wedding industry in the roadmap out of lockdown restrictions it is set to produce next week.

In December, Boris Johnson said the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines would be a huge boost to the weddings and events industry in 2021.

Asked by LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about women's jobs being impacted by the wedding industry's Covid struggles, Ms Utley responded: "Over and over again during this pandemic, female-led industries have just been overlooked.

"And I'm not quite sure why that is, whether it's just a case [that] there seems to be quite a lot of men at the top.

"Most Government scientists [and] most of the Government scientists who we hear from men.

"And I remember last summer [the] beauty [industry] was just massively overlooked, even though nail bars are incredibly [and] almost clinically hygienic. The staff wear PPE anyway most of the time..."

She added: "So it's just that this seems to keep on happening. Female-led industries get sort of pushed to the bottom of the queue."

