Distressed caller shares how living in "flammable flat" gives him sleepless nights

By Seán Hickey

This caller explained how living in a building with flammable cladding has led to he and his partner struggling to sleep at night.

Rob explained to Shelagh Fogarty that his PTSD, which he developed after being locked in a restaurant during terror attacks in Strasbourg, flared up when his building was evacuated because of a fire - while all residents were aware their home didn't live up to fire safety regulations.

"The incident here was thankfully minor," the caller said, but the mental impact was lasting. The conversation centred around an LBC exclusive revealing homeowners who have had their flats rendered worthless because of flammable cladding used in the construction.

Rob noted that he has worked tirelessly to get clarity and justice on his and his neighbour's rights in the situation. This led to Shelagh asking if he is "sleeping better" in knowing how to rectify the situation.

The caller explained how he and his partner struggle to sleep at night knowing their flat is flammable. Picture: PA

"I woke up this morning at 4:30 with anxiety because I live in a flammable flat," Rob told her.

"How do you fall asleep when you live in a flammable flat, not knowing whether you could be a pile of ashes in the morning."

The caller told Shelagh that the mismanagement of the whole situation can be summed up by one word - "negligence."