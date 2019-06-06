Forces Charity Seeing Seven Ex-Military Personnel A Day

Shelagh spoke to a representative of Help for Heroes who said the struggles go on when people leave the military. Revealing the charity sees seven new clients a day.

The thousands of troops who lost their lives in the D-Day landings exactly 75 years ago have been remembered at special services.

On the 6th of June 1944 the biggest seaborne invasion in history marked the turning point of the Second World War.

Hundreds of survivors also took part in a service in Normandy overlooking one of the beaches.

Shelagh told Kevin Rennie from Help for Heroes that she was "in awe" of the stories she was hearing from D-Day veterans and their families.

Shelagh said that the D-Day commemoration served a good purpose for service charities, reminding people "what's at stake when people fight for us."

Kevin agreed, he said: "We need to remember veterans of all conflicts, then and now."

Shelagh said that while there had been conflicts in recent history, such as the Falklands, Kosovo and the wars in the Middle East, none of them "match the horrors of Nazism and match that long arduous struggle."

But, the LBC presenter asked if the impact on those involved was the same?

Kevin said he "struggled" when he tried to comprehend what those who had fought in wars went through, "you know that these people have seen and served in ways that are beyond comprehension."

"The struggles go on," Kevin said, adding that Help for Heroes sees seven people a day who have been medically discharged from the armed forces who are struggling.

Kevin said: "Those struggles are as much of a challenge, I think, as the active service was."

Shelagh asked if life after the armed forces was harder as there was no framework after leaving a rigid structure.

"It can be very disorientating to move from a very structured way of life, where the military was your family," Kevin said.

