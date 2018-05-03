Former Head Of Ofsted On The Negative Impact Of Absent Fathers

Former head of Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw, says the absence of fathers in leads to upsurge in gang membership and mistreatment of women by young men.

Sir Michael Wilshaw told Shelagh Fogarty that father figures are an essential role model for young men. He spoke of how young men tend to gravitate towards gang leaders as role models in their lives due to absence of father figures, and end up seeing nothing wrong with mistreating women and committing crime.

"There's no sense of guilt around that sort of behaviour."

Picture: LBC

Wilshaw gave the example of the Tottenham riots of 2011, where 90% of those arrested came from families where fathers did not play a significant role.

Wilshaw stated that it's a big societal issue that we all need to work on.

"We need society to face up to this, we can't arrest our way out of this problem."