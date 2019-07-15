Furious Caller Loses It On Air With Extinction Rebellion Supporter Over Road Blocks

This is the moment an LBC caller lost his temper with a support of Extinction Rebellion after the climate change activists staged a series of protests across the UK.

The group used brightly coloured boats to block major roads in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Cardiff and Bristol today as they bid to force climate change up the agenda.

Trevor called Shelagh Fogarty to say he backs Extinction Rebellion, insisting climate change is now too important to ignore.

But James was infuriated by the action, because the increase in traffic is causing issues with his business.

And as they spoke to each other live on air, James got very very angry.

Shelagh Fogarty's caller got furious about the Extinction Rebellion protests. Picture: PA / LBC

Shelagh was forced a number of times to tell James to stop bellowing down the phone at Trevor as things got very heated.

