Furlough: what are the updated rules? Could it lead to job loss? Expert explains all

16 April 2020, 18:15 | Updated: 16 April 2020, 18:23

By Fiona Jones

There has been a recent change to the furlough rules - employment lawyer Max Winthrop explains all.

The furlough scheme puts an extra layer of employment law on top of what already exists to protect businesses through the pandemic. It allows businesses to pay employees and then claim back 80% of each salary from the government.

The date from which an employee can be furloughed has been pushed back to 19th March, as opposed to late February, which has increased the number of people able to be furloughed.

But what does this mean? And what protection do employees have?

Watch the full explanation above.

