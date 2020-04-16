Furlough: what are the updated rules? Could it lead to job loss? Expert explains all

By Fiona Jones

There has been a recent change to the furlough rules - employment lawyer Max Winthrop explains all.

The furlough scheme puts an extra layer of employment law on top of what already exists to protect businesses through the pandemic. It allows businesses to pay employees and then claim back 80% of each salary from the government.

The date from which an employee can be furloughed has been pushed back to 19th March, as opposed to late February, which has increased the number of people able to be furloughed.

But what does this mean? And what protection do employees have?

