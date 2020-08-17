"Gavin Williamson will be sacked, it's a matter of when not if"

By Fiona Jones

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson "will be sacked" over the A-Level results dispute, "it's a matter of when not if," politics expert Professor Tim Bale told LBC.

The government is due to make a major announcement on students' grades at 4pm today amid mounting pressure surrounding disputed A-Level results in England.

Students were seen last week marching through central London to protest against the "complete injustice" of exam results after more than 200,000 results were downgraded in a new system brought in due to the pandemic.

For the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, Professor Tim said "it must be a matter of when not if" he will be sacked for this major dispute.

"It's clearly not just his fault, it's the fault of the decisions made by the entire Government...but someone's going to have to take responsibility and I'm pretty sure it's not going to be Boris Johnson," he said.

The politics professor, who has chronicled the last three decades of the Conservative Party, said, "It doesn't look good, does it?"

He pointed out that while the Conservatives are "generally seen as the more competent party", he likened this Government to the 1990s Tories who were considered "a bit of a shower", telling LBC "it does rather look like they're going in that direction at the moment."