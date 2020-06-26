Glasgow attack: Police expert explains how cops react to multiple stabbings

By Fiona Jones

Ex police officer and knife crime specialist Norman Brennan explained why the suspect was shot in the Glasgow attack and gave LBC an update on the stabbed police officer.

A police officer and five people in a hotel are in hospital after being stabbed in Glasgow. The police have confirmed the suspect was shot at the scene by armed officers and has now died.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Former Met Officer Norman Brennan told LBC he understands that the first officer on the scene directly challenged the individual when he was stabbed.

He understands that the officer who first arrived on the scene was not armed but had a Taser but said Police Scotland will inform the public whether or not the officer deployed it.

"Whatever force was used initially on the suspect wasn't efficient and that person, by the looks of it, has stabbed to death, as I understand it, three separate individuals.

"The total fatalities as I understand it yet to be confirmed," he said.

Mr Brennan confirmed the officer is undergoing surgery but is stable.

The retired policeman, who specialises in gun and knife crime, explained that the first priority of a police officer is to contain the suspect: "As soon as there's been a stabbing or somebody is armed, the first thing they'll do is put up immediate assistance. As soon as that is acknowledged they'll go straight in and deal with it."

Once the control room was aware of the incident, there was upward of 25 police officers on the scene probably within minutes, and armed response officers were on minutes probably within five to ten minutes," Mr Brennan said.

He explained the specific circumstances under which a suspect will be shot: "As soon as somebody poses a danger and as soon a we know that one of ours has been stabbed, or even a member of the public... those officers will deem what threat that individual poses. If that individual poses a further threat to the police or the public then that person will be shot."

He clarified that UK armed officers do not have a shoot to kill policy, it is a shoot to stop policy.

"We will shoot someone as many times as we believe it is necessary," he said.