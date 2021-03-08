'Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?' Royal commentator questions interview

By EJ Ward

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has told LBC she can't understand why Harry and Meghan took part in the interview.

The comment comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit out at the institution and members of the royal family in a series of astonishing admissions during a candid Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry and Meghan accused an un-named royal of racism, suggested the family were jealous of Meghan and revealed how she contemplated taking her own life while pregnant.

Reacting to the interview Royal commentator Jennie Bond branded it "sad" and said, "Prince Charles should have been the bigger man."

During the interview, Harry said Charles "stopped taking my calls" during the build-up to the announcement that he and Meghan were leaving the royal family.

Questioning why the pair agreed to the interview Jennie Bond told Shelagh the issues being brought up are a "family affair."

"Why did they do it? What are they going to gain?"

Answering the question many people are asking the former Royal correspondent said the Palace "will have to respond," to the allegations made during the interview.

Key points from Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

These are the key points following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey:

Royal Family accused of racism over son Archie's skin colour

Meghan had suicidal thoughts and "didn't want to be alive"

Duke and Duchess of Sussex having a baby girl in the summer

Harry felt "really let down" by his father Prince Charles

Rift between Harry and William continues and they're on "different paths"

Harry denied "blindsiding" the Queen when stepping down as Royal

Meghan said sister-in-law Kate made her cry ahead of her wedding

Harry: Royal Family "cut me off financially" in first quarter of 2020

Meghan suggested she and Harry wanted Archie to be a prince

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.