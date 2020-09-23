Home hygiene expert explains how to keep your house Covid safe

23 September 2020, 16:41

Home hygiene expert tells LBC the best way to keep your house Covid-safe when you have visitors around.

Over the last few weeks, numerous experts have suggested the greatest threat of Covid transmission is in the home.

LBC's Shelagh Fogarty spoke to Professor Sally Bloomfield - Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and an expert on home hygiene research.

Professor Bloomfield told LBC she felt that people were taking home hygiene seriously during the coronavirus crisis she said people "want to know how they can make their home Covid-proof."

"The truth of the matter is actually the virus hates homes, it's people that it likes," she added.

The professor told LBC that the virus can only function inside living human cells.

She said the main mission for the virus was finding another person to infect.

When it comes to cleaning surfaces the professor told Shelagh that "the surfaces that it loves are the surfaces that everybody touches."

She said if listeners were going to focus their hygiene and be effective in preventing the spread of Covid they should focus on often touched surfaces and "your hands themselves."

The hygiene expert warned you "never know" if you have someone in your house who is infected, adding this is the reason the 'rule of six' exists.

She urged people to wash their hands frequently.

Professor Bloomfield urged people to be careful in the "areas that we all share" such as the bathroom and kitchen.

Setting out how she cleans her own bathroom when she has visitors, the professor said she encourages people to use a bleach spray and wipedown any surfaces they have touched.

Watch the whole informative conversation in the video at the top of the page to find out how you can better protect your home.

