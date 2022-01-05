'I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son'

By Sam Sholli

Barry Mizen, whose son was murdered in 2008, has spoken to LBC about his forgiving of his son's killer.

Mr Mizen's son Jimmy was was murdered in May 2008 in a bakery in South London.

Barry Mizen and his wife Margaret, who have since set up the Mizen Foundation, received MBEs in 2014 for their services to young people.

The Mizen Foundation states that its mission is "to help all young people fulfil their potential and build the types of communities we want to live in, through Jimmy’s legacy".

Mr Mizen told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I will now say that I forgive the person who killed my son.

"But I didn't do it for him."

Mr Mizen went on to express that it is instead for himself and his family that he forgives the killer of his son.