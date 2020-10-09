'I wouldn't give some of it to a farmyard animal' - Caller upset at Covid food parcels

9 October 2020, 20:34

A caller told LBC he was not happy at the "nutritional value" of food parcels provided by the Government.
A caller told LBC he was not happy at the "nutritional value" of food parcels provided by the Government. Picture: LBC/PA

By Sam Sholli

A caller has told LBC that some food provided by the Government for those shielding during lockdown wasn't fit for a farmyard animal.

James from Tottenham told Shelagh Fogarty that he was disappointed with the "nutritional value" of the food provided to a disabled woman that he has been looking after during the Covid crisis.

The woman was a recipient of one of the thousands of food boxes delivered through a Government-led programme to the most clinically vulnerable members of society during the national lockdown period.

Speaking of the food parcels, James told Shelagh: "On the one hand, we're very thankful for that and all of the logistics involved. But we were both very appalled by the quality of the food that was provided.

"I don't say that from a point of view of snobbery. I'm talking about the nutritional value of the food.

"If there is anybody in society who needs to have food of a good nutritional quality, it would be people who are medically vulnerable."

James went on to be more specific about the problems he had with the food that had been provided to the woman he was supporting.

He explained: "On a regular basis, we'd open the box and the bag of fresh carrots had already decomposed to the degree that there was actually liquid coming out of the packet and spilling all over the floor..."

"I can't believe the person who prepared that food box on that day did not notice," he added.

The caller also spoke of how the woman was provided with loaves of white bread that were of "worse quality than the worst thing that you could ever buy at a supermarket".

"There were other things in the food box that had very poor nutritional value," James added.

"Some of it, to be honest with you, I wouldn't even give to a farmyard animal," he later said.

During the call, James also told Shelagh that he wanted to raise the issue in case it resurfaced with a second national lockdown.

Comments

Loading...

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'We have no other income and nobody is helping' - Musician furious at controversial 10pm curfew rule

'We have no other income and nobody is helping': Musician furious over 10pm curfew
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK handling of coronavirus

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with Tory MP over UK's handling of coronavirus
'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she tested positive for Covid despite not having a test

'I thought it was a hoax' - Caller told she had Covid despite not being tested
Would you challenge someone not wearing the mask properly?

'Do you intervene when you see people not doing the right thing?' Shelagh asks
Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns

Government expected to push ahead with 'three-tier' approach to local lockdowns
Mayor of Middlesbrough hammers Government over new local lockdown rules

'What happened was forced on us without warning' - Mayor of Middlesbrough on restrictions

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to MPs on Monday

Boris Johnson to make statement on coronavirus restrictions to MPs on Monday
Nottingham remains well ahead of the area with the second-highest rate in England, Knowsley

Nottingham reaches 760 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people - highest in UK
A member of staff closes a door of The Beehive pub in the Grassmarket following last orders at 6pm on October 9, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scottish pubs call last orders as 16-day lockdown comes into force
An undated family handout photo of Kevin Clarke, who died in police custody

Police restraints of Kevin Clarke contributed to his death, inquest finds
People walk past a sign that refers to COVID-19 closures in London

Covid-19 cases rise by 13,864 as 87 more people die with virus
A family enjoy a picnic next to the Angel of the North on September 19, 2020 in Gateshead, United Kingdom.

Government ‘flip flopping’ over coronavirus lockdown says Gateshead Council leader