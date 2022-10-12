'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

12 October 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 15:34

By Abbie Reynolds

Shelagh Fogarty caller admits he hasn't paid his electric and gas bills and is just waiting for his energy company to "cut" him off.

It came after the caller phoned in to say he thinks higher interest rates are fair.

Shelagh Fogarty told the caller: "Interest rates were one thing, we were bracing for that anyway but we weren't expecting them to go up by six percent overnight...that's what happened after the mini-budget."

"I'm not agreeing with that," the caller protested "I mean a couple of percent, [would be] alright".

Going on he referenced the government's intervention to help the public pay their bills amid the energy crisis:

"If they are giving people on Universal Credit, two hundred pounds, three hundred pounds in October, most people will just spend on other things."

Shelagh pressed: "What about you this winter?"

"I'm not paying my bills, I am not paying my bills. I've not paid my electric bill in the last six months, and gas bill - I can't afford it.

"...I'm just waiting for them to cut me off or whatever they're going to do, I don't know. I've got no idea how I am going to pay off all the debt," the caller confessed.

Shelagh asked whether the companies he has outstanding bills for have tried to contact him, he revealed they did once and he didn't respond.

"No I've been burying my head under the sand to be honest with you," he admitted.

Concluding their call Shelagh asked him to not let it "drown" him saying, it's "better to address it than ignore it".

READ MORE: Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content

"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

The Queen ‘made you feel like you were the most special person in the room’, says her former Press Secretary

grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

'Kwarteng backed away from his entire heritage': Caller slams Truss's 'diverse Cabinet'

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules
1

'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.

Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul
Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper
Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges