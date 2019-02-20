Immigration Lawyer Says Britain Has A Duty To Care For Shamima Begum’s Baby

20 February 2019, 15:55

The British government has an obligation to care for Shamima Begum's baby son - despite her citizenship being removed, an immigration lawyer said.

Fahad Ansari also told LBC that barring the Isis bride from returning could pose a bigger risk to national security than letting her back in.

On Tuesday a lawyer representing Begum’s family revealed the Home Office had stripped her British citizenship.

The 19-year-old wants to return to Britain having run away to Syria as a schoolgirl four years ago.

She recently gave birth in a Syrian refugee camp.

Immigration lawyer Fahad Ansari spoke about the Begum case on Wednesday
Immigration lawyer Fahad Ansari spoke about the Begum case on Wednesday. Picture: LBC

Under international law, it is illegal for a country to make someone stateless by removing their citizenship.

But, Begum is believed to be a dual British-Bangladeshi national - although that is disputed by her family’s lawyer.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, Mr Ansari said no matter what, the UK government is responsible for protecting the newborn.

“There is a British baby in that refugee camp who has not been deprived of his citizenship," he said.

"The government has an obligation to care for and protect.

“At the time [Begum] gave birth she was British, so had [Sajid Javid] acted a bit sooner, he wouldn’t have had this on his hands - but he does.”

