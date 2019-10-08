Impact Of No Deal Brexit Hasn't Been Explained To The Country, Caller Says

The impact of a no-deal Brexit hasn't been explained to the country and car prices, the UK's second biggest purchase, "will go through the roof" said automotive expert who called into Shelagh Fogarty's show.

The caller Jonathan from Chester said that it was clear when we entered into a referendum three years ago that the country was "fed information that may not have been true" to lead us into Brexit, especially when it seems "quite apparent" now that we may have no deal.

"The impact of not having a deal on the automotive industry, not from the selling side of it, more on the customer side of things" could be drastic, the caller said.

Jonathan continued: "The tariffs that were forecast, and still haven't been given by the government by the way, we still don't know what the actual cost of importing a medium sized vehicle is going to be.

Caller: For a medium-sized vehicle, you're looking at a 10%, 20% increase in value. Picture: PA

"That will be passed on to the consumers. So in terms of a medium-sized vehicle, you're looking at a 10%, 20% increase in value.

"When people are paying monthly and struggle to pay for vehicles as it is, £1000, £2000, £3000, you're looking at a cost monthly between £5-£60 a month.

"This hasn't been explained to the country that a no deal will impact not just on food, but the second biggest purchase people have is a car. They need that to carry on their jobs."

He said the prices will "go through the roof".