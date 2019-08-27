Shelagh Fogarty's Incredulous Reaction When Brexit Party Candidate Makes Remarkable Claim

Shelagh Fogarty was left laughing in disbelief after this Brexit Party candidate insisted that the UK would regain its sovereignty by shutting down parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Fresh from being announced as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Poplar and Limehouse, Catherine Cui insisted that Brexit had to be forced through in any way possible.

But her claim at the end left LBC listeners staggered - and Shelagh's reaction is a must-watch.

Ms Cui said: "The no-deal clean Brexit is where we get our sovereignty completely. Closing down parliament is just a means to that result."

In hysterics, Shelagh responded: "Please listen back to what you've just said when this conversation is over.

"You've basically just said murder is wrong, but stabbing the man so I can get out of the room is ok."

Summing up the remarkable call, Shelagh said: "They are mutually exclusive. You cannot say you joined the Brexit Party in the national interest for parliamentary sovereignty and then say if the price of a no-deal is locking MPs - ie your representatives - out of parliament then so be it.

"You can't say that Cathering Cui, you can't say that Boris Johnson."

Listeners praised Shelagh's patience with the guest.

The genuine, incredulous laugh. Well done @ShelaghFogarty I don’t know how you stay so calm. — beatraxa🌍#RevokeArticle50 #FBPE (@beatraxa) August 27, 2019

That was an absolute catastrophe.



Extremely reassuring for remainers.



The @brexitparty_uk candidate just soiled herself live @LBC



They’ve got nothing. It’s all bluster.



Phew. @ShelaghFogarty — Joe Brennan 🔶🌱 (@JoeDBrennan) August 27, 2019

@ShelaghFogarty is so good. @lbc please post that incredible interview with the new @brexitparty_uk rep. Absolutely unbelievable! — J sheffield 🔶 (@Mr_JSheffield) August 27, 2019

Listen to the full interview with Ms Cui below.