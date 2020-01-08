Is Jeremy Corbyn right to criticise the US over Iran? Two callers get into blazing row

These two callers got into a blazing row over whether Jeremy Corbyn is right to question the legality of the US airstrike which killed General Soleimani. So who do you agree with?

The Labour leader used Prime Minister's Questions to ask whether Boris Johnson is happy that what President Trump ordered was legal under international law.

Simon called in to criticise Mr Corbyn for having the wrong priorities.

But Louis then phoned in to defend the Labour leader, insisting that he is doing what he feels is right.

Two of Shelagh's callers had a big argument over Jeremy Corbyn's reaction.

