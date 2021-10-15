'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

By Seán Hickey

This is Iain Dale's emotional tribute to Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency this afternoon.

Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery this afternoon aged 69.

"It's the worst news possible" LBC presenter Iain Dale told Shelagh Fogarty.

He was shocked by the "unthinkable" news, recalling that he and Shelagh were in studio on the day of Labour MP Jo Cox's murder.

"This is two MPs who have been murdered within five years of each other" he added, noting that there must be action taken.

"Both Jo Cox and David Amess were the best of MPs, they were brilliant constituency MPs."

An emotional Iain explained to Shelagh that he was supposed to speak at an event in Sir David's constituency this evening.

"Little did I think that on the day that I was supposed to be meeting him and speaking to his constituency association in Southend, that this would happen."

"It's just awful."