30 May 2025, 15:10

Jay accuses Robert Jenrick of using youngsters' poverty to chase clicks from the far-right

Shadow Lord Chancellor Robert Jenrick posted a video confronting Tube fare dodgers as he slams London mayor Sadiq Khan for 'out of control' lawbreaking.

Mr Jenrick asked one: “Do you want to go back and pay like everybody else?” before telling another that “everyone else has to pay”.

Caller Jay says Robert Jenrick failed to address the real reasons young people dodge railway fares and posted the video just to bait the far-right.

