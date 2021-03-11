Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

By Sam Sholli

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Ms Bindel's comment comes as many women have revealed their personal routines for feeling safe in public following Sarah Everard's disappearance.

Ms Everard was a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, went missing last Wednesday as she was walking home from a friend's house in Clapham just after 9pm.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was later arrested on suspicion of her murder, along with another woman for assisting a suspected offender.

On Wednesday, human remains were found in a woodland area in Kent. Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said identification could take "considerable time".

Ms Bindel told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "I think what women are very angry about is the fact that we've been reassured on false pretences because, of course, the streets are not safe for women."

She added: "Even though it's absolutely the case...a stranger abduction is very rare, the streets are dangerous for women.

"[It's] not just strangers. Often violent ex-partners will track women down [and] attack them in the street. Women have been killed in the street by men known to them.

"Certainly women are dragged off streets and are raped, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted, flashed at [and] the list goes on."

She went on to say that the notion that women are safe is "absolutely ridiculous" and that there are "no consequences for men in many cases where they commit acts of violence" against women.

