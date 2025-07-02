Kemi Badenoch owes Rachel Reeves a 'public apology', says LBC caller

Kemi Badenoch owes Rachel Reeves a 'public apology', says LBC caller

By LBC

LBC callers react to Rachel Reeves' tearful appearance in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The chancellor appeared upset as she sat next to Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons and held hands with her sister Ellie Reeves, Labour’s chairwoman and minister without portfolio.

Caller Peter told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that Kemi Badenoch should 'publicly apologise' to the Chancellor at the next PMQs.

He went on to say that it was 'unwise' of the Tory leader to use the 'tearful and distressed' Rachel Reeves to launch an attack on the PM.

Robert in East Grinstead reflected on the scenes outside of Number 10 after Theresa May resigned in 2019. He pointed out that the former Prime Minister was 'undermined at every turn' by Boris Johnson.

Caller Jason reminded listeners that the Chancellor is a 'human being and should be respected'.