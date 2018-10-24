Ken Clarke Describes Jeremy Corbyn As A “Very Hardline Brexiteer”

Ken Clarke has described Jeremy Corbyn as a “very hardline Brexiteer” who wants to leave the EU just as much as Tory Eurosceptic John Redwood.

The former chancellor and staunch Europhile made the remarks as he claimed the Brexit debate had left Parliament in “chaos”.

He joined Shelagh Fogarty in the LBC studio on Wednesday afternoon.

“The referendum has neutered Parliament and it has shattered both parties,” Mr Clarke told LBC.

“Jeremy Corbyn is a very hardline Brexiteer, he has always been in favour of leaving the European Union.

“He is as fervently in favour of leaving as John Redwood, the reasons they’ve come to those conclusions could not be more different.”