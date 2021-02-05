Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

5 February 2021, 16:07

By Sam Sholli

Long Covid is "very likely to be with us in society from now on," Liberal Democrat MP and chair of the coronavirus All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Layla Moran has told LBC.

While some people have a mild form of illness from Covid-19, others have been seriously affected with long Covid.

People affected with long-term symptoms have described how they have been previously fit and healthy and now they are confined to a wheelchair.

Breathlessness and fatigue have been reported by long-term sufferers and some have described how doing shopping or climbing stairs can leave them bed-ridden for days.

Ms Moran told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty: "So the current estimate for the number of people who have Long Covid is nearing 400,000 people.

"That's the same number more or less of people in this country who also have rheumatoid arthritis."

She also said the Covid APPG s calling on the Government to "put funding into research" on Long Covid, "better guidelines for employers" and to recognise it is an "occupational disease" for which there should be compensation.

The Liberal Democrat MP added: "So we need guidelines for employers and schools indeed so that they understand Long Covid is real.

"It's very likely to be with us in society from now on. We need to respond to it and we need to recognise that things are going to have to change to accommodate it."

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
Dr Yates was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Government not heeding warnings', Independent SAGE member blasts PM
Cladding crisis: Campaigner says there's a £52,000 bill to make his home safe

Cladding crisis: Campaigner faces £52,000 bill to make home safe
Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

Sadiq Khan: The Government has failed to secure our borders

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police are appealing after three HGVs suffered substantial damage

Shocking footage shows £80k HGVs go up in flames during arson attack
Boris Johnson will be setting a roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown this February

Roadmap out of lockdown 3: How Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted
Queue for vaccines Wembley

All over-50s to receive Covid vaccine by May, Downing Street confirms
The UK's coronavirus R number dropped slightly from last Friday's figure

Covid-19 R value drops to below 1 as SAGE says epidemic is ‘shrinking’ in England
Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor

US House votes to oust Republican who spread conspiracy theories from committee duties
The UK Government reached the deal with German company CureVac

Deal reached for 50 million doses of vaccines that target new variants