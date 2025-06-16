LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

By LBC

Shelagh Fogarty rubbishes caller John's claim as he accuses her of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Caller John accuses of LBC's Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gangs statistics, after she disputes his claim that '90-95% of grooming gangs are Pakistani men'.

Shelagh pushes back on John's claims, staunchly arguing that 'plenty of perpetrators are white and plenty of them are women'.

In 2023, 85% of group-based child sexual abuse victims were white, whilst 3% of victims were Asian and 4% were black.