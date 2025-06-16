LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

16 June 2025, 19:21

LBC caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics

LBC

By LBC

Shelagh Fogarty rubbishes caller John's claim as he accuses her of 'whitewashing' grooming gang statistics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caller John accuses of LBC's Shelagh Fogarty of 'whitewashing' grooming gangs statistics, after she disputes his claim that '90-95% of grooming gangs are Pakistani men'.

Shelagh pushes back on John's claims, staunchly arguing that 'plenty of perpetrators are white and plenty of them are women'.

In 2023, 85% of group-based child sexual abuse victims were white, whilst 3% of victims were Asian and 4% were black.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'It makes me angry, it's a bit rich from him'

Jay accuses Robert Jenrick of using youngsters' poverty to chase clicks from the far-right

'How do you get Hamas out? We didn't get the IRA out...'

LBC caller from Northern Ireland warns trauma will perpetuate conflict in Middle East

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

LBC callers react to the local election results

LBC callers react to the local election results

Caller Heidi

Caller Heidi can't understand why the Ukraine minerals deal has taken the US so long

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

LBC caller reveals she was ignored by police when she reported elder abuse of her parents

'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

LBC caller: 'Unreasonable' of IOPC to hold gross misconduct hearing into Chris Kaba's killer

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC hosted by Shelagh Fogarty.

Online safety laws not up for negotiation in deal to exempt Britain from Donald Trump's tariff plan, Tech Secretary tells LBC
"Pretty terrifying day": Wes Streeting sends "heart out" to those affected as three dead at care home.

'Pretty terrifying day': Wes Streeting sends 'heart out' to affected as three dead at Dorset care home

The Princess of Wales says she edited the photograph that was released to mark Mother's Day.

The insistence that we see Kate is tantamount to stalking, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

Shelagh Fogarty

Former Treasury official outlines 'three immediate priorities' likely to be reflected in Autumn Statement

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller

Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

Caller claims there's 'nothing damaging' in Prince Harry's new memoir

Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

.

Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents
A crane retrieves part of the fuselage of the Air India Boeing 787 on June 14, 2025 in Ahmedabad, India.

Families of British Air India crash victims 'feel utterly abandoned' as they blast UK government's response
Gemma Southall, 38, last seen in Norwich on Saturday.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 38, last seen in pink vest and flip flops missing since Saturday
.

Who is Blaise Metreweli - the real life M and first female head of MI6?

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump
NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted