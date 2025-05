LBC Caller: 'At least we know where we stand with Reform'

By LBC

'Keir Starmer, meant to be an intelligent man, devolved the answer of whether a woman can have a penis to the court. Can you imagine Churchill being unable to answer that?'

Caller Paul uses gender, Brexit, and Rwanda to say why the public is 'fed up' with Labour and the Tories.