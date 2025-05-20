LBC caller from Northern Ireland warns trauma will perpetuate conflict in Middle East

20 May 2025, 17:22

LBC caller from Northern Ireland warns trauma will perpetuate conflict in Middle East

'How do you get Hamas out? We didn't get the IRA out...'

Caller Emma draws parallels between Northern Ireland and Gaza. She talks about how the younger generation in Northern Ireland has more cross-community experiences because they were born in peaceful times, while the older generations carry 'bitterness'. Similarly, she believes that the kids of Gaza have experienced 'too many atrocities', meaning there will be 'another generation of Hamas'.

