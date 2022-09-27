LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

By Abbie Reynolds

LBC caller told Shelagh Fogarty that she no longer feels she can trust the police and if she were in danger "they'd be the last people" she'd call.

This caller told Shelagh Fogarty that since she attended the vigil held for Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a Met officer, she has lost her trust in the Police.

"Since the Sarah Everard tragedy my whole world was turned upside down in terms of the way that I feel."

She outlined her close connection to Miss Everard's case: "I am a similar age, similar job title, similar area and I went to her vigil."

"The police came and it was so unnecessary," she started.

"I was asked to leave, so I started to move away [and] the police shoved me very very hard."

She said she turned around to tell the police they didn't need to use force against her and they shoved her again.

"I wasn't being loud or intrusive," she explained, "it's completely lost my faith in the police service".

Sarah Everard's death was in March 2021 but revisiting the conversation of women's safety comes after Met Commissioner, Mark Rowley told Nick Ferrari he would be happy for his daughters or granddaughters to walk the streets of London.

The caller went on: "It was really peaceful...and it turned nasty really really quickly."

She told Shelagh that since the event the police would be the last she'd call if in danger: "I'd rather call a male friend."

"I actually live in fear of the police needing to help me because I don't feel I could trust them," she admitted.

"I am dreading the winter period, as soon as it get's dark I feel I need to get inside, double lock my doors and just stay there, my whole social life has changed."

She shared with Shelagh that prior to Sarah's murder she worked in Soho and would walk home late at night adding "I'd never do that now".

As a direct response to Mark Rowley the caller said his job now is to rebuild the public's trust in the Met.