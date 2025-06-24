LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst

By LBC

"That's the first time he was authentically himself."

Shelagh Fogarty opens up the phone-lines for LBC callers' reactions after Donald Trump dropped the F-bomb on live television.

The US President has accused both Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement as he said both countries 'don't know what the f*** they are doing'.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Trump laid blame at the doors of both Israel and Iran, insisting he was "not happy" with either nation - noting in particular that he is "really unhappy" with Israel.

00:32 - Caller David: 'that's the first time I've felt Donald Trump be human'.

06:31 - Caller Claire: 'Donald Trump is overestimating his own abilities'.

10:54 - Caller Sarah: 'He is a thuggish person'.