LBC callers react to Donald Trump’s sweary outburst
24 June 2025, 16:22
"That's the first time he was authentically himself."
Shelagh Fogarty opens up the phone-lines for LBC callers' reactions after Donald Trump dropped the F-bomb on live television.
The US President has accused both Israel and Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement as he said both countries 'don't know what the f*** they are doing'.
Speaking on Tuesday morning, Trump laid blame at the doors of both Israel and Iran, insisting he was "not happy" with either nation - noting in particular that he is "really unhappy" with Israel.
00:32 - Caller David: 'that's the first time I've felt Donald Trump be human'.
06:31 - Caller Claire: 'Donald Trump is overestimating his own abilities'.
10:54 - Caller Sarah: 'He is a thuggish person'.